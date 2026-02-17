Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix have announced a historic MMA event headlined by the return of former UFC champion and Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey (12 to 2, 9 submissions, 3 knockouts) against pioneering star Gina Carano (7 to 1, 1 submission, 3 knockouts) in a featherweight bout at 145 pounds. The fight will be contested under Unified Rules of MMA over five five minute rounds using 4 ounce gloves inside a hexagon cage. The event takes place Saturday, May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and will stream live globally on Netflix at no additional cost to its more than 300 million subscribers. Additional fights on the card will be announced later.

The matchup marks Netflix’s first live MMA broadcast and MVP’s first official venture into mixed martial arts. It brings together two of the most influential figures in the history of women’s combat sports. Rousey, widely credited with breaking barriers for female fighters and becoming the face of MMA during her prime, meets Carano, often called the sport’s first true crossover star. The bout has long been discussed by fans and fighters alike and is finally becoming reality.

The event follows the massive success of MVP and Netflix’s boxing partnership. Their November 2024 Paul vs. Tyson card became the most streamed sporting event ever with 125 million viewers, while Taylor vs. Serrano 2 set the record as the most watched professional women’s sporting event in United States history. With strong follow ups in 2025, including Taylor vs. Serrano 3 and Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Judgment Day, the two companies are now expanding that momentum into MMA.

Tickets for Rousey vs. Carano go on sale Thursday, March 5 at 10 AM Pacific and 1 PM Eastern through Ticketmaster, with presale access available at RouseyCarano.com. The event will also feature MVP’s VIP Owner’s Experience packages. The fighters will meet publicly for the first time at a kickoff press conference on March 5 at Intuit Dome, hosted by journalist Ariel Helwani.

Rousey remains one of the most decorated names in combat sports history. She was the UFC’s first dominant women’s bantamweight champion, the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, and the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo. Outside the cage, she is a New York Times bestselling author, actress, and one of the most followed female athletes on social media. She is married to former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne and lives in Los Angeles with their children.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” Rousey said. “And we’re partnering with the fighter first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more.”

Carano, known as “Conviction,” compiled a 7 to 1 MMA record after building a 12 to 1 to 1 Muay Thai career. She helped legitimize women’s MMA before the UFC even opened its doors to female fighters and headlined the first major card featuring women in the main event against Cris Cyborg in 2009. After fighting, she transitioned into acting with roles in Haywire, Fast and Furious 6, Deadpool, and The Mandalorian.

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us,” Carano said. “She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor. I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive.”

MVP co founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said the event represents their mission to create major global moments in combat sports and highlighted Rousey and Carano as the two most formative figures in women’s MMA. Netflix Vice President of Sports Gabe Spitzer added that after the success of boxing on the platform, bringing together two generational stars for the company’s first MMA event was the perfect next step.