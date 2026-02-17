Uncle Luke Announces Run for Congress in Florida’s 20th District

Uncle Luke has officially entered the political arena, announcing his campaign for Florida’s 20th Congressional District during an appearance on WPLG Local 10’s This Week in South Florida.

The Miami hip-hop pioneer and community advocate confirmed his decision in a public statement released Feb. 16, emphasizing his decades of grassroots work and leadership.

“After decades of fighting for my community — from the courtroom defending free speech all the way to the United States Supreme Court, to building businesses that created jobs across the South, to mentoring and coaching thousands of young people into college — I have officially decided to run for Congress in Florida’s 20th District,” he said. “My first order of business is to qualify by petition and let the people speak.”

Luke, whose real name is Luther Campbell, pointed to his long-standing involvement in youth mentorship, education, and economic development throughout South Florida.

“For more than 35 years, I have worked on the ground in Liberty City and throughout South Florida — co-founding Liberty City Optimist, partnering with city and county leaders, building relationships with corporate sponsors, and helping hundreds of thousands of young people access education and opportunity through sports and mentorship,” he continued. “I’ve done the work. I have the relationships. And I know how to get things done. There is no one else in this race who has demonstrated the ability to build, fight, and deliver for this community the way I have.”