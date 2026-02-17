2K has unveiled a wave of new features coming to WWE 2K26, with expanded customization options for Universe mode and Community Creations. The latest Ringside Report was voiced by Bayley, the four-time Women’s World Champion.

Universe mode, the sandbox experience where players control rivalries, storylines, and match outcomes, now introduces the WWE Draft for the first time. The feature allows players to trade Superstars across brands over the course of a full week, adding realism and flexibility. Players can also fully customize or remove drafts within their Universe.

The new Universe Wizard gives players control over weekly shows, Premium Live Events, champions, and calendar start dates. Additional upgrades include Watch Show mode, improved Money in the Bank cash ins, and expanded promo options. Shows can now support up to eight championships across men’s and women’s divisions.

Community Creations has also been significantly enhanced. Create A Superstar slots have doubled to 200, while Create An Image slots now reach 2,000. Players can use body morphing, advanced hair color blending, and expanded arena customization options to create more detailed characters and environments.

WWE 2K26 will release worldwide on March 6, 2026 for special editions, followed by the Standard Edition on March 13, 2026.