50 Cent Starts Smoke With Lil Kim After Viral Performance Clip

A recent Instagram post from 50 Cent has stirred debate after he shared footage of Lil Kim performing in Los Angeles. The clip captured the Brooklyn rapper during DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic set, confidently dropping low to the floor before rising to applause from the audience.

Rather than praising the moment, 50 Cent used it as a setup for criticism. In the caption, he wrote, “LOL the knees are the first thing to go, when 304’s get old LOL @50centaction,” reigniting chatter about their long history.

50 Cent Reacts to Lil Kim’s Performance Video:



“LOL the knees are the first thing to go, when 304's get old LOL” pic.twitter.com/dCJuQYBxGG — CelebRapInsider (@CelebRapInsider) February 16, 2026

The comment quickly circulated online. His reference to “knees” was widely interpreted as a remark about aging in an industry that often prioritizes youth and physical endurance. The term “304,” slang that reverses the spelling of “hoe,” added another layer to the jab, shifting attention from Kim’s decades-long career to a pointed insult.

The exchange carries added context given their past collaboration. In 2003, the two joined forces for “Magic Stick,” a track that climbed the Billboard charts and became a defining record of its era. That shared history has fueled speculation among fans that the latest post reflects unresolved tension rather than casual commentary.

As reactions continue to pour in, the viral clip underscores how quickly a performance highlight can become a flashpoint in hip hop’s ongoing rivalries.