Barack Obama and Michelle Obama paid tribute to civil rights icon Jesse Jackson following news of his death, reflecting on his lasting influence and personal impact.

Obama shared a heartfelt statement honoring Jackson’s decades of activism, leadership, and mentorship.

“Michelle and I were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true giant, the Reverend Jesse Jackson. We will always be grateful for Jesse’s lifetime of service, and the friendship our families share. We stood on his shoulders. We send our deepest condolences to the Jackson family and everyone in Chicago and beyond who knew and loved him.”

Jackson, who founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, played a major role in advancing civil rights, expanding political participation, and inspiring generations of leaders, including Obama.

The Obamas’ tribute highlights Jackson’s profound influence not only on American politics but also on those who followed in his footsteps, particularly in Chicago, where his activism helped shape the city’s political landscape.