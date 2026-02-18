Cardi B has officially kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour, marking her first headlining arena run with a string of sold-out shows and milestone moments. The tour opened February 11 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert before moving to a packed night at T-Mobile Arena. She then delivered back-to-back sold-out performances at Kia Forum, becoming the first female rapper to achieve consecutive sellouts at the venue.

The production offers a theatrical experience that brings Cardi’s creative vision to life. Her 37-song setlist blends new material from her sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? with major hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “WAP.” Tracks such as “Salute,” “Check Please,” and “Bodega Baddie” highlight her newest era while longtime fan favorites keep audiences energized.

Cardi B – Christopher Polk/@polkimaging Cardi B – Christopher Polk/@polkimaging Cardi B – Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

Opening week also featured surprise guest appearances. GloRilla joined Cardi for “Tomorrow 2,” while Kehlani and Tyla made special appearances during her Los Angeles shows. Blueface also joined Cardi onstage for “Thotiana,” adding to the excitement of the opening run.

The show features six outfit changes and an elaborate stage setup, including an extended runway and elevated B-stage moments that immerse fans in the performance.

The Little Miss Drama Tour continues across North America with stops in cities including Portland, Chicago, New York City, and Atlanta. The tour supports Cardi’s critically acclaimed album AM I THE DRAMA?, reinforcing her position as one of the most dominant performers in music today.