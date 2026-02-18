Cardi B Says She Plans Cosmetic Change After Tour Wraps

Cardi B is looking ahead to what comes after her current run of shows. While performing in Los Angeles, the rapper shared with fans that she intends to scale back her Brazilian butt lift once the Little Miss Drama Tour concludes. The remark came between songs and quickly made its way across social media.

@tmz Colombia, here she comes… but not for a show! Backstage, Cardi B spilled the tea — the Little Miss Drama rapper says she’s heading there after the tour to take her butt implants out! OHKURRR! 📷: Instagram/bigboysneighborhood #CARDIB ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

The moment followed a compliment from Kehlani, who told her, “You have so much ass. That was the most ass I ever seen.” Cardi answered without hesitation: “After this tour, I’m taking some out. After this tour, I don’t want to hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I’m taking this ass out.”

Though the crowd responded with laughter, the statement echoed her history of speaking frankly about cosmetic procedures. She has previously described such decisions as personal rather than shaped by outside expectations.

The Little Miss Drama Tour kicked off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California, and will continue through April with stops in San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York, Washington, and Atlanta, where it closes April 17 and 18. Earlier in the tour, during a Las Vegas show, Cardi briefly slipped from a chair while performing the “Thotiana” remix before recovering and joking, “That was the government!”

As the tour rolls on, Cardi continues blending humor and honesty onstage, offering fans unfiltered glimpses into her evolving plans.