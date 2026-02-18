What began as a cryptic street campaign in Toronto has now turned into an official brand partnership. Earlier this month, posters surfaced across the city blending McDonald’s Golden Arches with OVO’s owl logo alongside the phrase “Where night owls land.” The imagery sparked speculation that something collaborative was in the works.

McDonald’s Canada has now confirmed the launch of the OVO x McDonald’s “Afters Meal,” a limited-time offering tied to the Toronto artist. The combo allows customers to choose between a Junior Chicken or a McDouble, paired with a blue-colored soft drink branded as “Nite Sprite.” Details about the beverage’s exact flavor profile have not been disclosed. It also remains unclear whether the promotion will roll out beyond Canada.

The collaboration continues McDonald’s broader push into music-driven campaigns. In recent years, the company has released “Famous Orders” tied to major artists such as Travis Scott, Cardi B and Offset, Saweetie and Mariah Carey. Those initiatives positioned menu items as extensions of artist identity, merging pop culture with fast food marketing.

For OVO, the partnership leans heavily into hometown symbolism. Toronto serves not just as a backdrop but as a central character in his brand narrative. With the “Afters Meal,” McDonald’s taps into that local loyalty while extending its playbook of celebrity-backed menu moments.