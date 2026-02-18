Hip hop fans are back in debate mode, this time arguing over who truly holds the crown as New York’s sharper lyricist, Fabolous or Lloyd Banks. The conversation picked up steam after Tony Yayo made an appearance Monday and weighed in on the discussion. While Fabolous is widely respected for balancing punchlines with major commercial success through records like “Make Me Better,” Yayo made it clear he feels Banks has the stronger pen when it comes to raw, street centered bars.

The debate has been circulating across social media, with fans breaking down verses, mixtape runs, and classic features from both artists. Fab’s supporters point to his consistency, clever wordplay, and ability to move between radio hits and street records with ease. On the other side, Banks’ supporters highlight his reputation as one of the most technical lyricists to come out of Queens, known for his dense metaphors, layered punchlines, and relentless delivery dating back to the G Unit mixtape era.

Adding even more fuel to the conversation, Swizz Beatz recently teased the possibility of a Verzuz matchup that could put the two New York heavyweights head to head. Even the hint of that kind of battle has fans revisiting catalogs and debating which artist truly represents the essence of New York lyricism.

Whether it is Fab’s smooth, polished approach or Banks’ gritty, bar heavy style, the discussion speaks to the deep respect both emcees still command in the culture. If a Verzuz ever does materialize, it would not just be a battle of hits, it would be a clash of two distinct eras and styles that helped shape New York hip hop over the last two decades.