The rhythm of the West Coast has always been defined by its flavor, but legendary Grammy-nominated rapper Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker is taking that concept literally. The hip-hop queen who stood toe-to-toe with Ice Cube and defined an era of feminine strength is now commanding the kitchen in her hit aspireTV series, Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo. As the show prepares for its season finale next Thursday, February 19, it’s clear that Yo-Yo hasn’t just swapped the mic for a spatula—she’s found a new way to freestyle.

In a recent sit-down with The Source, the “You Can’t Play With My Yo-Yo” artist revealed that her move into the culinary arts was less of a career pivot and more of a spiritual homecoming. “Cooking for me has always been my love,” she explains. “The artist in me, in search of more… cooking just always felt comfortable for me. It’s an art. Finding new recipes and making them my own—it was another way for me to continue to feed my community.”

For those wondering how a rap icon ends up hosting a “Boss Brunch” for her mogul girlfriends, Yo-Yo points to the inherent musicality of a good meal. She describes the kitchen as a place where the senses collide: “It’s still grounded in hip-hop. Just the way you smell garlic, you’ll hear a beat. You know what I mean? Somebody in the background has the dominoes slapping. It’s music being made while the cooking’s being created.”

The series isn’t just a solo performance. It’s a full-blown lifestyle experience featuring guest appearances from hip-hop royalty like Vinnie Brown of Naughty by Nature and actor Tobias Truvillion. But the most formidable guest in the kitchen? That would be Yo-Yo’s mother, Mama Mia, whom Yo-Yo affectionately calls the “gangster in the kitchen.” Between spicy meatballs and passed-down “jewels” of wisdom, the show offers a rare, “loosey-goosey” look at the family life of a legend. “You’re getting a better version of me,” Yo-Yo says. “You’re getting family, you’re getting to see my faith, you get to see my love for my community. Hospitality—people think money makes you rich. No, community makes you rich.”

That wisdom is something Yo-Yo is eager to pass down to the next generation of creators. Her advice for those trying to find their way in an industry often obsessed with the “bag” is rooted in the “tuition of life” she’s paid over 37 years. “Success is not chasing money. When you find your purpose, the money finds you,” she insists. “You have to show up naked and afraid. You can’t show up like, ‘Hey, I’m Yo-Yo, I’ve been in the game 37 years and I need you to respect me.’ Your legacy is like a marathon.”

Whether she’s whipping up a Brazilian moqueta (a seafood stew she recommends for her fellow pescatarians) or experimenting with a creamy mushroom steak made from cauliflower, Yo-Yo is living her truth in real-time. She describes this chapter of her life as God giving her “new soil and new seeds,” and the results are undeniably delicious.

As the season wraps up, the message is clear: whether it’s a verse or a vegan steak, Yo-Yo is still the boss. Don’t miss the season finale next Thursday, 2/19. If you’re late to the table, you can stream both seasons of Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo on aspireTV+, available via Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and Xfinity.