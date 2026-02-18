A newly resurfaced email from 2011 is drawing attention after showing that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein once referenced Kanye West’s music in a private exchange. The message, uncovered in a recent wave of documents released through the Epstein Files Transparency Act and first highlighted by AllHipHop, includes Epstein mentioning West’s song “Power” while discussing an unrelated topic with a contact identified as Melanie.

According to the email, Epstein was talking about the ownership of a website called “Mother’s Army” before circling back to a previous conversation the two had. He then asked if she had heard West’s record, writing, “It’s interesting we were talking about ‘power’ – have you heard the kanye west rap song ‘power’ – some funny lyrics that might resonate.”

The message itself does not suggest any connection to West personally, but the mention has sparked conversation online due to the cultural weight of the track and the disturbing context in which Epstein’s name now exists. At the time, “Power” was one of the most talked about songs in music, serving as the lead single from West’s fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The record became an anthem that explored fame, ego, leadership, and the burden that comes with influence.

The song’s chorus famously declares, “No one man should have all that power,” a line that became one of the most quoted lyrics of the era and helped cement the track as one of West’s most impactful releases. Built around a striking sample from King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” the record blended rock energy with hip hop production in a way that pushed the boundaries of mainstream rap at the time.

Back in 2011, “Power” was more than just a hit single. It was a cultural moment. It dominated radio, television, and live performances while reinforcing West’s position as one of the most influential artists of his generation. The email reference appears to reflect how widely the record had spread across different spaces and conversations during that period.

The resurfacing of the message now places the song in an unexpected historical footnote tied to the broader release of Epstein related documents. Still, there is no indication that West had any knowledge of or interaction connected to the exchange. Instead, the email simply captures a moment in time when a piece of music had reached such a level of prominence that it was being referenced far beyond the usual music circles.

More than a decade later, “Power” remains one of the defining tracks of West’s catalog, recognized for its bold production, layered meaning, and lasting influence on the sound of modern hip hop.