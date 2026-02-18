The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly open to bringing LeBron James back for another season, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The report adds that team leadership, including president Rob Pelinka, continues to support James finishing his career in Los Angeles.

“If James wants to play a 24th season, he would be welcomed back in L.A., sources told ESPN. Pelinka declared before the start of this season that he would love it if James retired a Laker, and, sources told ESPN, that sentiment was meant to reflect a 2026 retirement or a 2027 retirement, if James intends to extend his career.”