Nicki Minaj is set to appear as a featured speaker at the World Liberty Forum, scheduled to take place at Mar-a-Lago later this week. The event will bring together CEOs and executives from major financial and cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase, BitGo, and Goldman Sachs, to discuss the future of digital assets and entrepreneurship.

World Liberty Financial, the company co-founded by Donald Trump Jr., confirmed Minaj’s participation in a social media announcement on Tuesday. “We’re excited to welcome global icon Nicki Minaj to the #WLF2026 stage!” the announcement reads. “From dominating the charts to mastering the business of music, she will be exploring how artists are becoming entrepreneurs and what the next era of monetization looks like in a creator-led economy.”

Minaj acknowledged the invitation publicly, responding to the announcement on X. “It’s an honor. See you soon!”