International fashion powerhouse PAIGE has officially launched its Spring 2026 Women’s Collection, a multi-faceted exploration of refined style. Curated by Creative Director and Co-Founder Paige Adams-Geller, the collection is divided into three distinct yet complementary themes: Desert Muse, Chateau Chic, and Postcard to Nantucket.

Each delivery reimagines timeless silhouettes with a focus on ease, versatility, and the perfect fit, offering a fresh vision for the modern woman’s spring wardrobe.

Desert Muse: Bohemian Sophistication

The first delivery blends understated intentionality with free-spirited ease. This segment leans into bohemian silhouettes and textured fabrications.

Key Prints & Textures: The paisley-adorned Eve Blouse and matching Marda Skirt in “Sunset Multi” provide a vibrant start, while the Ariel Dress introduces depth through crochet-like stitches.

Denim Evolution: Retro influences take center stage with bootcut and flare legs. Notable styles include the Damien Jumpsuit, Cameron Wide Leg, and Stevie Boot.

Chateau Chic: A Romantic Escape

The second delivery transports the wearer to the South of France, evoking timeless elegance through soft pastels and floral prints.

Romantic Details: Expect antique-inspired lace trims, scalloped edges, and delicate ruffles on pieces like the Maiden Top and Kelli Dress .

Modern Tailoring: Shrunken jackets, specifically the Garcia Jacket, bring a confident edge to these classic, romantic looks.

Postcard to Nantucket: East Coast Charm

The final delivery captures elevated ease through a reimagined lens of classic American style.

Sophisticated Sets: This delivery evolves “set dressing” with unexpected pairings, such as the Elly Jacket and matching Janelle Skirt .

Playful Elements: Playful stripes and intricate embroidery define standout pieces like the Anne Dress and Sandrine Dress.

Where to Shop

The PAIGE Spring 2026 Collection officially debuted on Monday, February 16. Pieces are now available at PAIGE stores worldwide and online at PAIGE.com.

“We wanted to reimagine timeless looks in an effortlessly chic way, evoking elegance, romance, and charm,” says Paige Adams-Geller. “Every piece is designed to focus on ease and versatility.”

Founded in 2004, PAIGE continues to leverage Adams-Geller’s background as a top fit model to ensure every item in their full lifestyle collection—from denim to silks—offers the perfect fit.