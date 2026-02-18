Houston is still mourning the loss of one of its most important cultural architects, and now one of the city’s most recognizable voices has stepped forward to reflect on that loss. Paul Wall has spoken publicly for the first time since the passing of Swishahouse founder Michael “5000” Watts, offering heartfelt words about the man who helped shape an entire movement that defined Southern Hip Hop for a generation.

For Paul Wall, Watts was more than a DJ, more than a producer, and more than a regional legend. He was a mentor, a gatekeeper, and a cultural pillar who gave countless artists their first real opportunity to be heard. In Houston, the name Michael “5000” Watts is synonymous with the rise of the chopped and screwed sound and the Swishahouse brand, which helped introduce the world to a distinct Texas identity that was raw, slowed down, and deeply rooted in the streets.

Speaking with emotion, Paul Wall reflected on how much of his own journey was tied to Watts’ belief in him early on. He described Watts as someone who had a sharp ear for talent and an even sharper sense of community. Long before Houston’s sound was embraced nationally, Watts was building a movement from the ground up, giving young artists a platform when no one else would.

Paul explained that Watts’ impact went far beyond music. He talked about the way Watts carried himself, how he treated people, and how he took pride in putting his city on the map. In Houston, Swishahouse was not just a label. It was a family. It was a hub where artists, DJs, and creatives came together to build something authentic that reflected their reality.

He shared that Watts never chased trends. Instead, he created them. The chopped and screwed style, which had been popularized by DJ Screw, was pushed to new heights through Watts’ tapes, radio presence, and relentless work ethic. Swishahouse releases became essential listening across Texas, and eventually the rest of the country began to take notice. For Paul Wall, being a part of that movement was life changing.

He recalled the early days when artists would gather, record freestyles, and compete for space on Swishahouse tapes. Those moments, he said, were not just about music. They were about proving who you were and representing Houston with pride. Watts made sure that anyone who stepped into that space understood the responsibility that came with carrying the city’s sound.

Paul Wall also spoke about the personal side of Watts. He described him as quiet but powerful, someone who let his actions speak louder than his words. He said Watts never needed the spotlight to validate what he had built. His legacy lived in the artists he supported and the culture he helped expand.

The loss has hit the Houston music community deeply. Watts was a central figure during a time when Southern Hip Hop was still fighting for national recognition. Through Swishahouse, he helped launch and elevate careers, while also preserving the regional sound that made Houston stand apart from every other scene in the country.

Paul Wall made it clear that this moment is about honoring that legacy. He spoke about continuing to represent the Swishahouse name with pride and making sure younger artists understand the foundation that was laid before them. In his words, Watts showed them that independence, authenticity, and consistency could build something that lasts far beyond any single record.

As Houston continues to remember Michael “5000” Watts, Paul Wall’s words carried the weight of both grief and gratitude. He spoke not just as an artist, but as someone who had witnessed firsthand what one man’s vision could do for an entire city. And in that reflection, it became clear that Watts’ influence will live on through every slowed down track, every Houston freestyle, and every artist who carries that sound forward.