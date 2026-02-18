Reebok is ushering in a refreshed chapter of its legacy footwear line with the launch of Reebok Classics featuring premium Garment Leather. The collection reintroduces some of the brand’s most recognizable lifestyle sneakers, now crafted using 100 percent real, full-grain leather for elevated quality and durability.
The release spotlights iconic silhouettes, including the Club C 85 Vintage, Freestyle Lo, and Workout Plus. Each design maintains its original DNA while incorporating upgraded materials suited for everyday wear and modern styling.
Leading the global campaign is GRAMMY-winning superstar KAROL G, who headlines the “Born Classic. Worn For Life” initiative. The campaign positions Reebok Classics as timeless pieces that bridge generations, highlighting how the sneakers remain relevant across music, fashion, and culture worldwide.
The campaign also features emerging creatives from major cultural hubs. New York contributors include stylist Valentino Bonaccio and models Greta Louise Tomé and Amaya Crichton, while European ambassadors Lucio101 and Rondodasosa represent Berlin and Italy.
Product highlights include the Club C 85 Vintage, inspired by the brand’s original tennis silhouette, the Freestyle Lo, which modernizes Reebok’s classic women’s aerobic design, and the Workout Plus, a fitness model known for its signature H-strap and durable construction.
The Garment Leather Classics collection blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary appeal, reinforcing Reebok’s commitment to timeless design and cultural relevance.