Tyson and Mayweather Exhibition Reportedly Eyed for April in Congo

A potential exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly being targeted for April 25 in the Congo, according to boxing journalist Mike Coppinger. While the contest would not affect either man’s official record, news of the possible matchup has already sparked conversation throughout the sport.

Tyson, now 59, and Mayweather, 48, defined different chapters of boxing history. Tyson rose to prominence as the youngest heavyweight champion ever, overwhelming opponents with explosive power and relentless pressure. Mayweather, by contrast, completed his professional career undefeated at 50-0, building a reputation on defensive mastery and strategic precision across multiple weight classes.

The matchup, had it occurred during their competitive peaks, would have been framed as a clash of force versus finesse. Today, the appeal leans more toward spectacle and nostalgia than championship stakes.

Tyson stepped away from professional competition in 2005 but returned for a high-profile exhibition in November 2024 that streamed on Netflix, where he lost a unanimous decision to Jake Paul. He has since expressed willingness to continue participating in exhibition events.

Mayweather has not competed professionally since defeating Conor McGregor in 2017. In recent years, he has focused on exhibition appearances around the globe, most recently sharing the ring with John Gotti III in August 2024. Those events have prioritized entertainment value and international audiences over divisional rankings.

If finalized, the proposed April event would unite two Hall of Fame legacies for a one-night showcase.