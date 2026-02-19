Donald Trump Shows Love To Nicki Minaj At BHM Event

At a recent Black History Month event at the White House on February 18, President Donald Trump made a point to publicly praise Nicki Minaj, continuing a string of mutual shoutouts between the two.

During his remarks, Trump singled out the Queens rap superstar while addressing the crowd. “How about Nicki Minaj?” he said in a clip circulated by DRM News. “Do we love Nicki Minaj? Right? I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful!’ Her nails, her nails! They’re like that long! I said, ‘Nicki, are they real?’ She said she didn’t want to get into that. But she was so beautiful and so great, and she gets it, you know? More importantly, frankly, she gets it.”

The president’s comments arrive amid Minaj’s increasingly vocal political stance. Just days prior, the rapper shared AI-generated images on social media depicting herself and Trump counting cash together, fueling online conversation about her continued support.

Trump also praised Minaj earlier this month at the premiere of Melania, once again applauding her backing of his initiatives. “Nicki Minaj is fantastic,” he said. “She’s a terrific person. She was so nice, and she understands, you know, what we’re doing with the Trump accounts. We’re helping children grow up where they’re 18 years old. They’re going to have a lot of money. They’re going to be rich. And she got it. She’s been a supporter from the beginning. And I think Nicki Minaj is a winner. Fantastic.”

Minaj has been equally direct in expressing her allegiance. Speaking at a recent U.S. Treasury Department summit focused on the Trump Accounts initiative, she made her position clear. “Well, I don’t know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan,” she said. “And that’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

With both figures continuing to publicly align themselves, their relationship remains a lightning rod in both political and entertainment spaces.