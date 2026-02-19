Faizon Love Calls Out 50 Cent To Yet Another Charity Boxing Match

Here we go again. A simmering back and forth on socials between comedian Faizon Love and rap entrepreneur 50 Cent may be edging toward the ring. Love publicly floated the idea of a charity boxing match, positioning it as both a goodwill event and a way to address their ongoing tension.

In a video shared online, Love addressed the Queens artist by his given name and dismissed the online jokes that have circulated between them. “Curtis Jackson, this has been cute and fun, but these memes is corny now,” Love said. He continued, “Have you ever been in a fight? That would be interesting to really pull up in a ring and get it in. You’ve been involved in boxing before. I know some boxers. I say let’s just pull up to a ring and get it, if you’re really mad.”

Love suggested the bout could be officially sanctioned, elevating the exchange beyond internet banter. The clip quickly gained traction, with fans debating whether a celebrity matchup could materialize.

50 Cent answered with satire instead of a formal response. Posting an altered scene from the 1991 film New Jack City, he inserted Love into a compromising moment while portraying himself as Nino Brown. In the caption, he wrote, “New jack city was the bomb right…yall seen him start with me for no reason. LOL,”

No fight agreements have been announced, and no promoters have stepped forward. For now, the rivalry remains digital, fueled by clips, captions, and speculation.