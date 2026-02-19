GRABBZ Hits #12 on Canadian iTunes — “I Do This” 

Toronto’s independent rap scene doesn’t hand out chart positions — you earn them. And GRABBZ just proved it.

In a major breakthrough, Toronto rapper GRABBZ saw his single “I Do This” climb to #12 on the Canadian iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Chart, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with nationally recognized artists — all without major-label backing. For an independent artist connecting directly with his audience, this isn’t just a chart position. It’s proof.

The Record Driving the Momentum: “I Do This”

“I Do This” isn’t a gimmick — it’s a statement.

Built on sharp lyricism, disciplined flow, and a no-excuses mindset, the track embodies GRABBZ’s identity: self-made, self-funded, self-driven.

Its themes of independence, grind culture, and mental resilience resonate with:

Independent entrepreneurs

Hustlers building from scratch

Hip-hop purists who value bars

Unlike passive streams, iTunes chart placements reflect real purchases, meaning fans didn’t just listen — they invested. And that support pushed the single to #12.

Charting in Canada’s hip-hop category isn’t easy — especially in Toronto, one of the country’s most competitive rap markets.

But GRABBZ’s catalog has been building toward this moment:

Toonies Loonies

Free Game

I Hustle Baby

Nasty

Get on Your Grind

Each release sharpened his brand. Each drop built momentum. “I Do This” is the confirmation.

GRABBZ not just as another independent rapper, but as a consistent chart contender with measurable traction.

Independent, But Not Invisible

While many artists wait for validation, GRABBZ has built momentum the old-school way:

Direct fan engagement

Consistent releases

Performance-ready records

Strategic purchase campaigns

Real supporters showing up

