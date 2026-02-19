GRABBZ Hits #12 on Canadian iTunes — “I Do This” 

Toronto’s independent rap scene doesn’t hand out chart positions — you earn them. And GRABBZ just proved it.
In a major breakthrough, Toronto rapper GRABBZ saw his single “I Do This” climb to #12 on the Canadian iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Chart, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with nationally recognized artists — all without major-label backing. For an independent artist connecting directly with his audience, this isn’t just a chart position. It’s proof.
The Record Driving the Momentum: “I Do This”
“I Do This” isn’t a gimmick — it’s a statement.
Built on sharp lyricism, disciplined flow, and a no-excuses mindset, the track embodies GRABBZ’s identity: self-made, self-funded, self-driven.
Its themes of independence, grind culture, and mental resilience resonate with:
- Independent entrepreneurs
- Hustlers building from scratch
- Hip-hop purists who value bars
Unlike passive streams, iTunes chart placements reflect real purchases, meaning fans didn’t just listen — they invested. And that support pushed the single to #12.
Charting in Canada’s hip-hop category isn’t easy — especially in Toronto, one of the country’s most competitive rap markets.
But GRABBZ’s catalog has been building toward this moment:
- Toonies Loonies
- Free Game
- I Hustle Baby
- Nasty
- Get on Your Grind
Each release sharpened his brand. Each drop built momentum. “I Do This” is the confirmation.
GRABBZ not just as another independent rapper, but as a consistent chart contender with measurable traction.
Independent, But Not Invisible
While many artists wait for validation, GRABBZ has built momentum the old-school way:
- Direct fan engagement
- Consistent releases
- Performance-ready records
- Strategic purchase campaigns
- Real supporters showing up
Watch the official video here:
If you’re just discovering GRABBZ — you’re early.
If you’ve been supporting him — this is your validation.
The charts noticed. Now the rest of the country will.