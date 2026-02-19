Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

GRABBZ Hits #12 on Canadian iTunes — “I Do This” 

February 19, 2026
Shawn Grant
Toronto’s independent rap scene doesn’t hand out chart positions — you earn them. And GRABBZ just proved it.

In a major breakthrough, Toronto rapper GRABBZ saw his single “I Do This” climb to #12 on the Canadian iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Chart, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with nationally recognized artists — all without major-label backing. For an independent artist connecting directly with his audience, this isn’t just a chart position. It’s proof.

The Record Driving the Momentum: “I Do This”

“I Do This” isn’t a gimmick — it’s a statement.
Built on sharp lyricism, disciplined flow, and a no-excuses mindset, the track embodies GRABBZ’s identity: self-made, self-funded, self-driven.

Its themes of independence, grind culture, and mental resilience resonate with:

  • Independent entrepreneurs
  • Hustlers building from scratch
  • Hip-hop purists who value bars

Unlike passive streams, iTunes chart placements reflect real purchases, meaning fans didn’t just listen — they invested. And that support pushed the single to #12.

Charting in Canada’s hip-hop category isn’t easy — especially in Toronto, one of the country’s most competitive rap markets.

But GRABBZ’s catalog has been building toward this moment:

  • Toonies Loonies
  • Free Game
  • I Hustle Baby
  • Nasty
  • Get on Your Grind

Each release sharpened his brand. Each drop built momentum. “I Do This” is the confirmation.

GRABBZ not just as another independent rapper, but as a consistent chart contender with measurable traction.

Independent, But Not Invisible

While many artists wait for validation, GRABBZ has built momentum the old-school way:

  • Direct fan engagement
  • Consistent releases
  • Performance-ready records
  • Strategic purchase campaigns
  • Real supporters showing up

If you’re just discovering GRABBZ — you’re early.
If you’ve been supporting him — this is your validation.

The charts noticed. Now the rest of the country will.