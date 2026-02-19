West Hollywood’s premiere nightlife destination, ZOUK LA, solidified its status as a global cultural touchstone this past weekend. The club hosted a powerhouse lineup for NBA All-Star Weekend and Valentine’s Day, capped off by a historic surprise performance from the legendary Jamie Foxx.

Gunna Ignites All-Star Friday

The weekend kicked off on Friday night with a high-octane performance by Gunna. To a packed house filled with NBA players and Hollywood elites, Gunna brought the room to its feet with a setlist of his biggest hits, including “Just Say Dat,” “WGFT,” “Nasty Girl,” and the chart-topping “Fu*kumean.” The energy set the tone for a weekend defined by the intersection of professional sports and elite music culture.

Jamie Foxx Debuts First New Music in a Decade

On Saturday, February 14th—Valentine’s Day—ZOUK LA became the site of a true musical milestone. Jamie Foxx took to the DJ booth to debut his newly dropped single, “Somebody.” Released just a day prior under his own label, Foxxhole Productions, the track marks Foxx’s first official single in ten years.

Joining him in the booth were:

J Young MDK: The music artist and co-producer of “Somebody,” who introduced Foxx to the crowd.

The music artist and co-producer of “Somebody,” who introduced Foxx to the crowd. DJ Bamboozle: Who curated an epic hip-hop set that kept the energy at a fever pitch all night.

In addition to the new debut, Foxx treated the crowd to an encore of “Somebody” and a showstopping performance of his classic hit “Gold Digger,” leading a massive room-wide singalong. Between tracks, Foxx held court in the booth, vibing to West Coast anthems like Too Short’s “Blow The Whistle.”

A Premium Nightlife Experience

To keep the energy high during the dual celebration, partygoers enjoyed a premium selection of spirits and refreshments, including El Tesoro Tequila, Moët, Hennessy, Maker’s Mark, and GHOST Energy.

The Evolution of Zouk Los Angeles

Born from a partnership between Singapore’s Zouk Group and LA’s iconic sbe, Zouk Los Angeles has quickly disrupted the nightlife landscape. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, the venue has become a magnet for world-renowned talent. In its first year alone, the club has welcomed a roster of stars including Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Shaboozey, and The Chainsmokers.

With its impeccable design and high-impact programming, ZOUK LA remains the ultimate destination for those looking to experience the pinnacle of luxury nightlife and cultural moments.

(Jamie’s photos by Dakota Kass for Zouk Group)

(Gunna and club shots Jonathan Vu for Zouk Group)