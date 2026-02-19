During the whirlwind of NBA All-Star Weekend, longtime partners Kyrie Irving and ANTA redefined the traditional brand activation. Eschewing the typical product-first display, they teamed up with the award-winning creative agency Team Epiphany to produce ANTALAND—a culture-first, family-centered experience that placed community at the heart of the sport’s biggest weekend.

A First-of-Its-Kind Pier Takeover

Located at the iconic Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, ANTALAND was a first-of-its-kind takeover designed to move beyond transactional retail and toward meaningful togetherness. By transforming a beloved theme park into an immersive basketball village, Team Epiphany allowed families and fans to connect through play and shared culture.

“ANTALAND was designed to create new traditions rooted in togetherness—bringing play, culture, and community to life for fans of all ages.”

The Immersive Experience: What You Missed

The activation offered a multi-layered environment that catered to both die-hard sneakerheads and families enjoying a day on the pier:

The Pop-up Shop: A sleek, immersive retail space where guests could browse and purchase exclusive ANTA x Kyrie merchandise and gear.

A sleek, immersive retail space where guests could browse and purchase exclusive ANTA x Kyrie merchandise and gear. Interactive Games & Prizes: Classic midway fun met high-energy basketball with stations featuring Pop-A-Shot , ring toss, and a branded prize wheel where guests walked away with unique rewards.

Classic midway fun met high-energy basketball with stations featuring , ring toss, and a branded prize wheel where guests walked away with unique rewards. The Basketball Experience: A curated, hands-on court activation that invited guests to step into the game, offering accessible gameplay moments for all skill levels.

A Star-Studded Guest List

Hosted by Kyrie Irving himself, the event served as a major cultural hub. The pier was buzzing with appearances from high-profile special guests, including:

Tiffany Hayes (WNBA Star)

(WNBA Star) BLXST (Musical Artist)

(Musical Artist) Lil Rel (Actor/Comedian)

(Actor/Comedian) Joy Taylor (FS1 Host)

(FS1 Host) Ace Greene (Love Island)

(Love Island) Sean Sotaridona (Social Media Creator)

Captured through the lenses of photographers Vicente Corona and Samiee Valdivia, the event successfully cut through the ASW noise, proving that for Kyrie Irving and ANTA, the most valuable “points” are scored through community impact.