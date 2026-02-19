A newly spotted billboard has ignited speculation that Gunna may be the focus of an upcoming Netflix documentary. The advertisement promotes a project titled The Last Wun and describes the Atlanta rapper as “The one they counted out.” Neither Gunna nor Netflix has confirmed the film, but the image quickly circulated online and stirred debate about the next phase of his career.

The rumored documentary shares its name with The Last Wun, Gunna’s sixth studio album released in August as his final project under YSL Records. Featuring Offset, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Nechie, and Asake, the album arrived during heightened public scrutiny connected to the YSL RICO case. For supporters, the release marked a turning point and a reset.

Reports of a documentary first surfaced last fall, when Gunna was said to have hosted a private screening in New York City. Few details followed, leaving questions unanswered. The billboard has now revived those conversations, with fans eager for more context around his recent experiences.

Online reactions reflected a mix of excitement and curiosity. “Finally. He’s making deals for fun now. He’s for that bag fr,” one user wrote. Another commented, “It’s about damn time, I’ve been waiting for this!!!!!” Others focused on whether the film could address lingering controversy. “NO WAYYYYY he clearing up the snitch allegations,” one post read.

For now, the project remains unconfirmed, but anticipation continues to build.