Parrish Allen is stepping into his moment with the release of his new single, “Lay Yo Head Back,” a slow burning record blending Hip Hop edge with R&B vulnerability. Produced by his nephew Hasani Buchanan, son of notable producer Fraze, the track highlights Allen’s most intentional and emotionally honest work to date.

Raised in Harlem, Allen draws inspiration from legends like Keith Sweat, Al B Sure, and Guy. He recently shared the stage with Ray J, gaining firsthand experience in commanding live audiences.

With support from publicist Kisha Scott and plans for a mini tour, Allen continues positioning himself as a rising voice in modern R&B.