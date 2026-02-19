Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to Thames Valley Police. Authorities confirmed officers carried out searches at multiple properties, including locations in Norfolk and Berkshire, as part of an ongoing investigation tied to his former role as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy.

Police arrived at his residence on the Sandringham estate, owned by the King, early Thursday. The alleged misconduct is believed to be connected to Mountbatten-Windsor’s tenure as trade envoy, which ended in 2011 amid controversy.

The investigation follows earlier scrutiny involving his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to CNN, authorities had previously reviewed allegations that a woman was trafficked to the United Kingdom and claims that sensitive information may have been shared during Mountbatten-Windsor’s diplomatic service. He has consistently denied all accusations and has not publicly addressed the latest misconduct claims.

In response, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying it would “stand ready to support” law enforcement if contacted. A palace spokesperson also said King Charles had “made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.”

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace noted the Prince and Princess of Wales have been “deeply concerned” about the developments. “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims,” a spokesperson added.

Under UK law, suspects can typically be held for up to 24 hours without charges, with extensions possible in serious cases.