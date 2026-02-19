Just days after capturing the championship at Super Bowl LX, the estate of Paul G. Allen has officially launched the process to sell the Seattle Seahawks. Allen, who died in 2018, had directed that proceeds from his sports holdings be donated to philanthropic causes.

The estate also confirmed it is finalizing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers to a group led by billionaire Tom Dundon, who currently owns the Carolina Hurricanes. The estate will retain a minority ownership stake in Seattle Sounders FC.

Allen originally purchased the Seahawks from Ken Behring in 1997 for approximately $200 million. Under his leadership, the franchise rose in value and prominence, culminating in multiple Super Bowl appearances and championships.

The sale marks a major transition for one of the NFL’s most successful franchises, coming at a historic high point following its latest Super Bowl triumph.