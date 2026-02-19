Trump Considering Pushing the Red Button in Attack on Iran

The United States of America could be on the brink of a new international conflict. Sources reveal the US military is on the brink of launching an attack on Iran, just waiting for a green light from President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, the White House is prepared for an attack this weekend, with Trump leaning toward both sides of the decision. A Wednesday meeting in the situation room addressed the matter, while Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, also spoke with Iran.

“He is spending a lot of time thinking about this,” one source said.

Both sides discussed a resolution at Geneva on Tuesday, with no ground being made. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday Iran was looking at negotiations in the forthcoming weeks, but that may be too late for Trump’s decision-making process.