U.S. Military Positioned for Possible Iran Strike as Trump Weighs Options

For the record congressional approval is needed for the War Powers Act and that hasn’t happened yet. Anyways, U.S. defense officials have signaled they could be ready to carry out strikes on Iran as soon as this weekend, though President Donald Trump has not yet authorized any action, according to sources familiar with internal discussions.

In recent days, the Pentagon has increased air and naval deployments across the Middle East, a move described as part of contingency planning. The White House has been informed that operational readiness could be achieved within days. Still, one source noted that Trump has debated both sides of the issue in private conversations and has sought input from advisers and allies before committing to a course of action.

Senior national security officials convened Wednesday in the White House Situation Room to assess developments involving Iran, a person familiar with the meeting confirmed. Trump also received updates from special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner regarding indirect discussions held with Iranian representatives the previous day. No timetable for a final decision has been announced.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Iran is expected to share additional information about its negotiating stance “in the next couple of weeks,” though she declined to clarify whether that window would delay potential military action.

For now, preparations appear to be in place, but the ultimate decision rests with the president as diplomatic and military considerations unfold simultaneously.