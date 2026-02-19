Yung Miami has returned with the surprise release of her new single “News Flash,” a hard-hitting track that signals a powerful new chapter in her solo career. Produced by Quay Global, the bass-heavy record blends sharp lyricism with commanding energy as she addresses public scrutiny and celebrates her resilience.

“News Flash” reflects the unfiltered confidence Yung Miami is embracing as she steps further into her individual spotlight. The release positions her as unapologetic and focused, reinforcing her voice both musically and culturally.

“This one was very personal to me. I’m standing in my truth and not apologizing for it,” says Yung Miami. “I put my confidence, survival, and pain in that song. I’m standing my ground and showing that I’m here now.”

The momentum continues this week as she prepares to release her viral track “Tea Time” on streaming platforms, transforming online buzz into an official release.