50 Cent Shades Ja Rule After He Explained Smoke Never Be Resolved

More than 20 years after their feud defined a chapter of hip-hop history, Ja Rule says he has accepted that reconciliation with 50 Cent is unlikely.

Speaking with TMZ, the Queens rapper described the situation not as an ongoing fight, but as a boundary that has settled into place. “Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that’s okay. That’s okay to have enemies. Everybody can’t be friends. A friend of everybody is an enemy to himself,” he said. “But what I’m saying is, we don’t also have to be at war.”

Ja Rule explained that his position today is rooted in separation rather than hostility. “There’s room for us to be not friends and also not be at war. That’s where I’m at with it right now. I don’t deal with that side. I don’t fck with them; they don’t fck with me. That’s fine. But, I also don’t have to be at war.”

Around the same time, 50 Cent shared a pointed message online that many interpreted through the lens of their history. “Good morning let your enemies become motivation,” he wrote. “Make them watch your success till they snap. Then get the Fvck out the way before they crash out. LOL.”

The renewed focus follows a recent in-flight altercation involving Ja Rule, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. After footage circulated, Ja Rule issued a public statement. “I’m not proud of my behavior it’s goofy to me,” he said. “I’m a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn’t out there either. I don’t like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I’m still a man and I’m going to stand my ground. I don’t start trouble.”