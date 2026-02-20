GRAMMY Award-winning artist Baby Keem has released his second studio album, Ca$ino, via pgLang, eerie times, and Columbia Records. The project features 11 new tracks and includes the exclusive song “Tubi” featuring Che Ecru, available only on physical editions.

Ahead of the release, Baby Keem hosted a live listening event, performing songs from the album including “I am not a Lyricist,” “Ca$ino,” and “No Blame.”

In addition to the album rollout, Keem shared episode three of his Ca$ino documentary series, offering fans a closer look at his personal journey and upbringing. The release marks a major moment for the artist as he continues to expand his creative vision across music and film.