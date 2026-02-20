Some say he was 50 Cent before 50 Cent. Others called him “the Robin Hood of The Ghetto,” while authorities labeled him “the crack city terminator.” To those in the streets, his actions were a necessary response to an ongoing epidemic of police brutality. Some of hip-hop’s biggest names have referenced him in their music, from French Montana and Lloyd Banks to Jay-Z. BET recognized his significance to American culture, making his story the opening episode of their American Gangster series. Yet, despite his name ringing out more than three decades later, only a select few truly understand why Larry Davis remains a legend.

On Feb. 20, 2008, Adam Abdul Hakeem, better known as Larry Davis, was fatally stabbed by a fellow inmate at Shawangunk State Prison in New York after serving 23 years on an illegal weapons charge. For many, prison deaths are an unfortunate daily reality in America, but Davis’ case was far from ordinary.

His story began in 1986 when he was charged; not for shooting six NYPD officers, but for illegally possessing firearms. Davis had defended himself, claiming those very weapons were supplied by corrupt officers who wanted him dead to cover up their drug operation. His self-defense argument resonated with a Bronx jury, making his case the first and possibly only instance in American history where a civilian was acquitted after shooting multiple police officers.

The verdict enraged the NYPD and then-Mayor Edward Koch, who famously stated after Davis’ death, “The prison system did what the criminal justice system could not.” In a time where accusations of police brutality continue to plague law enforcement across the country, Davis’ legacy remains as polarizing as ever.

With the continued killings of Black youth by both police and civilians, many in urban communities are questioning whether Larry Davis’ approach to self-defense is the only real option left. The historical pattern of injustice—from Emmett Till to Botham Jean—suggests that figures like Nat Turner, Denmark Vesey, and Larry Davis will always be viewed as heroes by those who see no other way to fight back.

For a deeper look into his story, check out Troy Reed’s Street Stories: Larry Davis – A Routine Typical Hit or revisit BET’s American Gangster series. His name has long been attached to rumored film projects, and it may only be a matter of time before his story makes it to the big screen.