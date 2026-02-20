Multi platinum artist BRELAND has announced the return of his fifth annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert, set for April 8 at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This year’s lineup includes Ashley Cooke, Dasha, and Pink Sweat$, with additional performers expected to be announced.

Since its launch, BRELAND & Friends has become one of Nashville’s leading charity events, raising more than $600,000 for Oasis Center, which supports at risk youth through crisis intervention, leadership development, and career readiness programs. Past editions have featured artists such as Keith Urban, Nelly, and Sam Hunt.

Beyond the benefit concert, BRELAND continues to expand his global reach, recently performing internationally and appearing at major events including WWE SummerSlam and the MLS All-Star Game.

The upcoming show reinforces BRELAND’s commitment to using his platform to support community impact and youth empowerment.