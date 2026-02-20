Cooper Flagg Rookie Debut Jersey Sells for Record $1 Million

A historic piece of basketball history has reached new heights as Sotheby’s privately sold Cooper Flagg’s rookie debut game-worn jersey for $1 million. The sale sets a new record for the highest price ever achieved for a jersey sold through NBA Auctions and becomes the most valuable publicly recorded piece of Flagg memorabilia to date.

The jersey was worn during the first half of Flagg’s NBA debut on October 22, 2025, when the Dallas Mavericks faced the San Antonio Spurs. Selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg entered the league amid massive expectations and quickly proved his potential.

Even before his professional debut, Flagg gained national attention for competing against Team USA in scrimmages as a teenager. He has since continued to break records, including becoming the youngest player in NBA history to post major scoring and assist milestones and recently setting a new teenage scoring record with 49 points.

The milestone sale highlights the growing market for memorabilia tied to emerging stars. Sotheby’s, in partnership with the NBA, will also host the NBA Rookie Debut Auction from March 17 through March 23, featuring debut jerseys from several top rookies.

The record-breaking sale reinforces Flagg’s status as one of basketball’s most anticipated young talents and signals strong demand for pieces tied to his historic career beginnings.