Dess Dior has released her highly anticipated EP Take Notes via Big Dess Entertainment and UnitedMasters. The six-track project features appearances from KenTheMan, Saucy Santana, and Belly Gang Kushington.

The EP opens with “Tell Me Now,” setting a bold tone with assertive lyrics and commanding energy. Songs like “Come Correct” reinforce themes of self-worth and elevated standards, while “Spinnin” blends flirtation with firm boundaries.

The remix of “Most Likely” expands the original single with new contributions from KenTheMan and Saucy Santana, strengthening its message of confidence and independence. Meanwhile, “Different Pages” offers a more reflective moment, exploring the emotional complexities of growth and ambition.

“This project is really me standing on everything I’ve learned,” says Dess Dior. “I’ve grown a lot as a woman and as an artist and I wanted this EP to reflect that by being full of confidence. Every record has a little attitude, a little glamour and a real message behind it. I want my listeners to hear this and feel empowered and want to raise their standards, protect their energy, and remember that settling was never the option.”