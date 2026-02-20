Fresh off his release from federal prison last month, Fetty Wap isn’t just stepping back into the spotlight. He’s stepping back into society with a different mindset.

During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the New Jersey native made it clear that his time behind bars wasn’t wasted. Instead of just counting days, Fetty invested in himself. He earned his GED and took HVAC courses, adding a practical skill set to his résumé.

“I got my GED. I took a few HVAC courses,” he said in a clip that quickly circulated online. “Oh, yeah, I do a few things.”

That wasn’t a throwaway comment. Fetty explained that being around other incarcerated men who had built legitimate businesses before their convictions shifted his perspective. Some of them, he said, were making serious money without ever touching a microphone.

“You meet a lot of people that … they had legitimate businesses and making good amount of money,” he shared. “So I’m like, well, he making, like, rapper money. I’ma try that out.”

That’s growth. That’s awareness.

When asked if he expected to simply slide back into the same rap career he left behind, Fetty answered honestly: “No.” Not bitterness. Just realism. The industry changes. Life changes. And sometimes you come home understanding that you need more than one lane.

Beyond education, he also transformed physically. In a post release interview with VIBE, Fetty revealed he gained 85 pounds while incarcerated, going from 140 to about 225. It wasn’t random weight gain. It was intentional discipline.

“I like the feeling of the after effect of working out,” he said. “It’s more of an ‘I did something.’ I used to always tell myself, If I could just take an hour out of my day just for self-care … It’s a discipline routine… I went to prison like 140 lbs. I came home at like 225. So, it was a discipline for me to get there. I had it in my head, like, I want to see what I look like like this.”

See the Tamron Hall Show interview HERE

For a father of six, that kind of structure matters. He’s spoken about his children being a primary motivation, and it shows in the way he talks about discipline now. This isn’t just about muscles or a GED. It’s about proving to himself that he can commit to something long term.

Fetty Wap’s story has always been one of resilience. From breakout superstardom to legal trouble to rebuilding from the inside out, this next chapter feels different. Less flashy. More grounded.

Whether he returns to the charts at the same level or carves out new ventures entirely, one thing is clear: he didn’t sit still while the world moved on without him. He built options.

And in today’s climate, that might be the smartest move of all.