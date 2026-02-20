Fetty Wap Says Prison Inspired Education, ‘HVAC’ Skills

Fetty Wap to Fetty HVAC? In his first televised appearance since leaving federal custody, Fetty Wap focused less on music milestones and more on personal development. During a conversation on The Tamron Hall Show, the rapper revealed he completed his GED and pursued vocational training while incarcerated, signaling a change in direction after years defined by commercial success.

“I got my GED. I took a few HVAC courses. Oh, yeah, I do a few things,” he said with a shrug.

The artist explained that time behind bars exposed him to people whose financial stability came from traditional businesses rather than entertainment. “You meet a lot of people that … they had legitimate businesses and making good amount of money,” he said. “So I’m like, well, he making, like, rapper money. I’ma try that out.”

When asked if he planned to resume his career exactly where it left off, Fetty offered a brief response: “No.” The answer suggested reflection rather than retreat, hinting at a broader reassessment of priorities.

Born Willie Junior Maxwell II, Fetty Wap was released last month after serving a sentence tied to a federal cocaine distribution conspiracy. He had been sentenced in 2023.

In the interview, he discussed growth, accountability, and spending meaningful time with family. He also expressed interest in supporting educational opportunities for young people. Instead of framing his return as a comeback, Fetty described a steady rebuilding process shaped by lessons learned and a desire for long-term stability.