HoodTrophy Bino’s Next Move: “The Real” Era

HoodTrophy Bino doubles down on authenticity and fan connection in the music video for “The Real,” turning a viral moment into a full on visual statement. The video stars the fan who famously went viral after sucking Bino’s toes during a live performance, now officially cast as the lead, recreating this iconic moment. Built around his quote, “We don’t do actors; we do what’s real,” the video blurs the line between performance and reality. Playful and provocative, Bino is surrounded by striking women styled in black lingerie, creating a dark, sultry atmosphere that matches the track’s bold energy.

“The Real” marks the second single from HoodTrophy Bino’s forthcoming full-length Made A Way, featuring collaborations with Lefty Gunplay, NoCap, Quando Rondo, Kai Bandz, Big Sad 1900, and more. Fresh off casting on Now That’s TV’s Deja Vu alongside Gucci Mane, Diamond The Body, Cuban Da Savage, and Mel, Bino continues to expand his cultural footprint. His single “Fallin 4 U” featuring Ka-ren rapper Star2 was just picked up at radio, he’s performing at Rolling Loud Orlando on May 8th, and is currently working with Hit-Boy on a new project.

