Thirty years after its original release, JAŸ-Z’s iconic track “Dead Presidents” is now available on digital streaming platforms for the first time. The milestone anniversary release also arrives on vinyl, cassette, and CD, giving fans new ways to experience one of hip-hop’s most respected early records.

Produced by Ski Beatz and recorded at D&D Studios, the track was originally released independently through Roc-A-Fella Records. Despite its lasting impact, “Dead Presidents” did not appear on JAŸ-Z’s groundbreaking debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The anniversary rollout celebrates the song’s legacy and influence, offering longtime listeners and collectors the chance to revisit a foundational moment in JAŸ-Z’s rise. The release also introduces the record to a new generation of fans through modern streaming access.

“Dead Presidents” remains one of JAŸ-Z’s most defining early recordings, helping shape the blueprint for his legendary career.