The Jennifer Hudson Show will officially return for a fifth season, with Fox Television Stations renewing the popular daytime program for the 2026–2027 broadcast cycle. Hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, the series has become a standout in daytime television, driven by emotional interviews, live music performances, and its viral Spirit Tunnel segments.

The Los Angeles-produced talk show continues to build momentum, posting year-over-year audience growth, including a 10 percent increase among Women 25–54. Its digital presence has also exploded, ranking as the number one daytime talk show on TikTok and Threads while amassing millions of followers across platforms.

The Spirit Tunnel segment alone has surpassed 6 billion views, helping cement the show’s cultural relevance and online impact. Over the past year, the program’s social media following jumped more than 90 percent to 17.5 million, alongside major increases in impressions and engagement.

Hudson expressed gratitude for the renewal, saying: “I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners. It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people’s lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in Season 5!”

The upcoming season will continue delivering celebrity guests, viral moments, and inspirational storytelling.