Kendrick Lamar is giving rare insight into Baby Keem’s evolution from behind the boards to center stage in a new documentary tied to Keem’s album Ca$ino.

Reflecting on Keem’s early talent, Lamar says, “I’ve got a thousand f*cking cousins and friends that rap and do music out of all of them, he was the best one at 14, 15 years old.”

He also detailed the expectations he placed on his cousin when offering guidance. “You know what, take these beats. Let me see what you do. My whole thing is, you gotta work for this sht. I don’t give a fuck who you is. I treat you like you’re Joe Blow off the corner. Let me see if you can generate some buzz for yourself.”