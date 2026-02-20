Kevin Durant Shrugs Off Burner Account Claims

Kevin Durant is brushing off allegations that he secretly operated a secondary account on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a wave of screenshots circulated during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Kevin Durant on his burner account allegations:



“I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense.” 👀pic.twitter.com/Bd8tu5kjGw — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) February 18, 2026

The posts, which spread rapidly online Sunday while Durant was participating in the All-Star Game, appeared under various aliases and included sharp criticism of both current and former teammates and several coaches. Among those referenced were Devin Booker, Frank Vogel, Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, and Rockets teammates Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr.

The account’s authenticity has not been confirmed, but the timing of the viral posts fueled speculation across social media. Observers pointed to the pointed tone of the messages, which questioned performances and coaching decisions.

Screen recorded TWEETS from @gethigher77 AkA KEVIN DURANT'S Burner ACCOUNT pic.twitter.com/6hBxW5WCCd — FeerBock (@FeeredBucks) February 17, 2026

Durant addressed the matter publicly for the first time on Wednesday, February 18, following practice with Houston.

“I know you gotta ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense,” Durant told reporters after the Rockets’ practice. I’m just here to focus on the season and keep but pushing.

The veteran forward declined to elaborate further, shifting attention back to basketball. With the regular season entering a critical stretch, Durant made clear that online chatter will not dictate his priorities.