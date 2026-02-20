Larry June, Curren$y and The Alchemist have officially joined forces for a new collaborative album, Spiral Staircases, available now. The project arrives alongside a new visual for “Drive Alone,” released Friday, Feb. 20.

The album includes the previously shared single “Everything Allocated” and six additional tracks. While Larry June and The Alchemist previously teamed up for 2023’s The Great Escape and 2025’s Life Is Beautiful, and Curren$y and The Alchemist trace their chemistry back to Covert Coup, this marks the trio’s first official full-length effort as a collective.