Over the star-studded NBA All-Star Weekend, Lucky Strike Beverly Hills transformed into the ultimate intersection of sport, lifestyle, and philanthropy. The venue played host to the NBA All-Star Bowling Classic, an event presented by the LadyLike Foundation that brought together a rare assembly of sports and entertainment royalty.

A High-Energy Night of Competition

The lanes were packed with iconic figures, from Hall of Famers to current superstars and cultural leaders. Spotted in the heat of the tournament were:

NBA Legends: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Allen Iverson, and Paul Pierce.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Allen Iverson, and Paul Pierce. Current Stars: Jalen Brunson and NFL standout Jayden Daniels.

Jalen Brunson and NFL standout Jayden Daniels. Entertainment Icons: Cedric the Entertainer and Judge Mathis.

Cedric the Entertainer and Judge Mathis. Combat Sports Royalty: Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell.

The high-energy evening wasn’t just about strikes and spares; it served as a premier celebration for the LadyLike Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering young women in underprivileged communities.

Premium Hospitality and Signature Spirits

To elevate the guest experience at Lucky Strike, the event featured top-tier refreshments that mirrored the prestige of its attendees. Tequila Providencia—the premium tequila brand co-founded by MLB superstar Mookie Betts—served as the signature spirit of the night.

Keeping the athletes and icons hydrated between frames was FIJI Water, which served as the Official Water Sponsor for the evening. The combination of elite talent and premium hospitality made this one of the most talked-about events of the All-Star circuit.