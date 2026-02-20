Mike Johnson has denied a request from Democrats and the family of Jesse Jackson Sr. for the civil rights icon to lie in state at the United States Capitol, according to journalist Roland Martin. The decision reportedly follows a recent rule change limiting the honor to former U.S. presidents.

The Capitol Rotunda has historically reserved the distinction for national figures of exceptional significance. In 2005, Rosa Parks became the first and only private citizen to lie in state there.

In 2020, John Lewis was honored at the Capitol following his passing, though COVID-19 restrictions moved the ceremony to the East Front steps instead of the Rotunda. Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol.

The decision regarding Jackson has sparked renewed conversation about how the nation honors civil rights leaders.