Former President Barack Obama sparked an online frenzy after jokingly suggesting aliens are real, prompting a reaction from Donald Trump.

Trump criticized the remarks, saying Obama should not be discussing sensitive matters publicly, but will add in more context:

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)…” – President Donald J. Trump

After social media speculation intensified, Obama clarified his original comment: “I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

His statement aimed to calm speculation while acknowledging the public’s long-standing fascination with extraterrestrial life and UAP discussions.