Photog Accuses Ray J of Allegedly Staging ‘Bleeding Eye’ Concert Moment

Unreal. A Valentine’s Day performance in Shreveport, Louisiana has sparked controversy after photographer Tommy Nard II publicly questioned Ray J’s onstage display or maybe theatrics.

Ray J performed with a heart monitor on and blood coming out of his eyes.



He's recently been open about his health issues, with him saying doctors told him he doesn't have much longer to live.



The R&B singer, known for “One Wish,” recently disclosed that he is facing serious heart complications, prompting concern and well wishes from fans. Some supporters wondered whether he should continue touring given the uncertainty surrounding his health.

Days after that announcement, video from his Shreveport concert began circulating widely. In the footage, Ray J appears with a patch on his chest while a red liquid streams from his eyes during the show. The imagery led some viewers to fear he was experiencing a medical emergency in real time.

Nard, speaking to KTAL 6, disputed that interpretation. “He loves the camera. He loves the attention,” Nard said. “Anybody that knows him, it’s all theatrical.”

Just wow.

He further claimed the effect was staged before Ray J returned to the stage. “I seen him literally put on the fake blood and things like that, and go out there with the crowd,” he added. “It was shocking.”

Ray J has not issued a public response to the allegations. In the wake of the viral moment, he announced plans to pursue stand-up comedy, signaling a possible pivot in his career.

If this report is true and we have no independently verified it but we have to say it, you can’t believe anything anymore.