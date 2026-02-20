Global hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign has released his new single “miss u 2” featuring Grammy-winning artist Leon Thomas, marking the first preview of his upcoming project girl music vol. 1. The track, produced by Keyz, arrives via Atlantic Records and signals a return to Ty’s signature R&B sound.

The Los Angeles native’s forthcoming six-song project is scheduled to drop March 6, just ahead of International Women’s Day. The release reflects a creative shift toward stripped-down production and emotional storytelling, drawing inspiration from real-life experiences and authentic moments.

Ty shared insight into the project’s origins, saying:

“‘girl music’ started as a conversation at dinner in NYC. The DJ at the restaurant was playing all the right music and it got us thinking about the music that girls really want to hear. Everything about this project has been organic and natural. From the name of the project to the song selection and sequence to the collaborators. It all just fell into place. This project was a natural return back to my musical sound, back to performing with a live band; my real R&B vibes. This is really some of my favorite music I’ve made in a long time. And this is only volume one….”

The release also highlights Leon Thomas’ growing presence under Ty’s EZMNY Records imprint, showcasing their collaborative chemistry and shared musical vision.

With girl music vol. 1 on the horizon, Ty Dolla $ign is positioning himself for a powerful return rooted in soulful authenticity.