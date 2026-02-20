Youngn MH is building momentum toward his upcoming Certified Finesser project with the release of his latest single, “Rush Hour.” The bass-driven record features production from imregii and M3ance Beats, the same duo behind “Ex For A Reason” by 4Fargo and Honey Bxby.

Set to appear on Certified Finesser, “Rush Hour” delivers high-energy production designed to ignite any setting. The release arrives as part of a two-pack, accompanied by a bonus track titled “Call It Even.”

Hailing from Brooklyn, Youngn MH continues to sharpen his sound while preparing for his next full-length release, which is expected to arrive before the summer.