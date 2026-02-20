Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks

Youngn MH Drops “Rush Hour” Ahead of Certified Finesser Project

February 20, 2026
Shawn Grant

Youngn MH is building momentum toward his upcoming Certified Finesser project with the release of his latest single, “Rush Hour.” The bass-driven record features production from imregii and M3ance Beats, the same duo behind “Ex For A Reason” by 4Fargo and Honey Bxby.

Set to appear on Certified Finesser, “Rush Hour” delivers high-energy production designed to ignite any setting. The release arrives as part of a two-pack, accompanied by a bonus track titled “Call It Even.”

Hailing from Brooklyn, Youngn MH continues to sharpen his sound while preparing for his next full-length release, which is expected to arrive before the summer.