Federal prosecutors have widened the scope of their case against Eugene “Big U” Henley, filing a superseding indictment that adds a series of new overt acts, including allegations that he threatened to kill the late Nipsey Hussle in intercepted phone calls years after the rapper’s 2019 death.

To be clear, the federal government is not accusing Big U of involvement in Nipsey Hussle’s murder outside Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. That case was prosecuted in state court, where Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 60 years to life. The new federal filing instead focuses on what prosecutors describe as a broader racketeering pattern built on intimidation, violence, and control.

According to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, federal authorities cite intercepted calls from late 2022 and early 2023 in which Henley allegedly made threatening statements about Hussle and others. In one call dated December 31, 2022, prosecutors say Henley stated he was “bigger” than the deceased rapper, claimed he “disciplined” Nipsey Hussle, and described himself as “bigger than any other Rollin’ 60.”

In another intercepted call from January 1, 2023, prosecutors allege Henley said he was not actively “beefing” with Hussle because, in his words, if anyone beefs with him, “I’m a kill him. Period. I. Am. Going. To. Murder. Him.”

The government frames those statements as evidence of a continuing pattern of intimidation tied to alleged racketeering activity. The superseding indictment expands well beyond previously outlined allegations, which already included claims connected to a Las Vegas studio artist’s murder, robbery schemes, and extortion payments.

Among the newly added overt acts, prosecutors allege Henley discussed disciplining another Rollin’ 60s member identified as “OG Crip Cuz,” claiming he had him beaten for perceived disrespect and warning that he could have ordered a killing instead. In another episode cited in the filing, Henley allegedly recounted a neighborhood dispute involving Hussle and others, stating that if events had unfolded differently, “the issue would’ve been resolved, and he wouldn’t be here, or I wouldn’t be here.” Prosecutors argue that statement reflects how Henley allegedly positioned himself as someone whose authority carried life-or-death consequences.

The indictment also includes allegations that Henley threatened to “mess up” a South Los Angeles business after employees refused to give him a discount. In another recorded conversation referenced by the government, he allegedly spoke about spending time in rival Grape Street territory while saying he could “kill m************ every day.” Federal prosecutors contend that such rhetoric supports their broader argument that Henley used fear and reputation to maintain influence on the streets and among associates.

For years, Big U has publicly presented himself as a community mentor and youth advocate in Los Angeles. The government’s superseding indictment seeks to contrast that public image with what prosecutors describe as private boasts of violence and enforcement.

Henley has denied wrongdoing in the broader federal case. As the racketeering proceedings move forward, the superseding indictment signals that prosecutors intend to paint a more expansive portrait of alleged intimidation tactics, not by revisiting Nipsey Hussle’s murder case, but by framing later statements as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise narrative.

The case now heads toward what is expected to be a closely watched federal trial, with the new allegations likely to become a central battleground.